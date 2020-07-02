Home Entertainment Freddie Gibbs criticizes Celina Powell for teasing her son!

Rapper Freddie Gibb is at the moment wrapped in beef warmed up with DJ Akademiks, but his alleged ex, Celina Powell, determined to bounce on his DMs to forged hatred on his son – he posted the screenshots on his site.

In the screenshots, Powell can be observed contacting his son an “ugly boy”.

He then responded to a submit from an additional Gibbs submit that confirmed Ak’s exes declaring that they lived collectively but had been not in a partnership.

