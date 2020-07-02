Former boxing champ Roberto ‘Hands of Stone’ Duran recovers from COVID-19 By

© . FILE Image: Former boxer Roberto Duran gestures as he comes at a photocall for the movie “Hands of stone” out of levels of competition at the 69th Cannes Movie Competition in Cannes



PANAMA Metropolis () – Former globe boxing winner Roberto “Hands of Stone” Duran was wheeled out of a clinic amid applause from health care personnel immediately after recovering from the coronavirus, a social media publish from the pugilist confirmed on Thursday.

“It was a World Championship fight, which I was able to win in a team, with the support, care and dedication of a medical crew,” Duran wrote on Instagram together with a video clip in which clinic employees in scrubs and experience masks waved Panamanian flags as he flashed a thumbs-up.

“I may be an ex-world champion, but you all are the true CHAMPIONS OF LIFE,” he wrote in the publish.

The 69-12 months-previous Panamanian previous boxer retired in 2001 and is deemed one particular of the very best lightweights in background. He fought in excess of 5 a long time, held 4 distinct globe titles, and his file stands at 103 wins, with 70 knockouts and 16 losses.

Recognized for his intense punching energy, Duran, who grew up in Panama City’s impoverished El Chorrillo district and received his initially title in 1972, is these days regarded as a nationwide hero.

His son Robin Duran stated past 7 days that his father experienced analyzed beneficial for COVID-19, the respiratory health issues brought about by the coronavirus, but at the time only experienced signs and symptoms of a chilly and was not in intense treatment.

Panama has recorded 35,237 identified coronavirus bacterial infections and 667 COVID-19 fatalities.