Flyers’ Oskar Lindblom completes cancer treatment with inspiring message

“I can’t even explain how I feel,” he stated. “It feels like having my birthday, Christmas, and all those holidays at the same time. It feels awesome to be done. I can’t wait to get back to normal life again and feel like I’m living.”

Lindblom also thanked Flyers followers and the hockey group for their supportive messages through this tricky time.

“From family to friends to fans, I can’t explain how much that meant to me, especially at the start,” he stated. “It was a rough time and I got all those kind words. It just made me feel so much better and calm and it (was) a real help, for sure.”

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan wrote on June 23 that Lindblom just isn’t envisioned to acquire component in the NHL’s 24-staff structure to crown a 2019-20 Stanley Cup winner amid the coronavirus pandemic. The league ideas to restart perform later on this thirty day period.