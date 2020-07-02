Family Attorney Says Vanessa Guillen Was Bludgeoned To Death With A Hammer On Army Base (Update)

TSR Updatez: Chilling facts bordering the disappearance and demise of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen have occur to gentle next the discovery of her partial stays.

Guillen’s family members legal professional states she was bludgeoned to demise with a hammer in the armory place exactly where she labored on foundation in advance of her killer transported her human body off foundation and buried her. These ended up facts the family members uncovered in the course of a assembly with Army investigators.

Officers have discovered the major suspect in Vanessa’s disappearance as Spc. Aaron David Robinson, who fully commited suicide Wednesday when he was approached by authorities in Killeen, Texas. Vanessa’s family members uncovered that she experienced prepared to file a harassment criticism from Robinson the working day following she was killed.

Officers think Robinson turned enraged when she advised him that, in accordance to CNN. Fort Hood officers declare they ended up not conscious of studies of sexual harassment involving Robinson even however the investigation is ongoing.

“While law enforcement agencies attempted to make contact with the suspect in Killeen, Texas, Specialist Robinson displayed a weapon and took his own life,” mentioned US Army Prison Investigation CommandSenior Specific Agent Damon Phelps mentioned at a information meeting on Thursday.

Robinson and Vanessa, however co-personnel, ended up positioned in various properties and he was not in her line of command, in accordance to Phelps.

Investigators ended up hunting into Robinson’s interactions with Vanessa, in accordance to Phelps. He mentioned there was “no credible information” Vanessa experienced been sexually harassed or assaulted.

Phelps mentioned investigators experienced done much more than 300 interviews in the circumstance.

Investigators advised the family members that Robinson named a female he was concerned with to support him dispose of Vanessa’s human body following relocating it off the foundation.

Texas Rangers also arrested a civilian suspect, a female, in link with Vanessa’s disappearance, in accordance to investigators.

The suspect, who has not been discovered, is the estranged spouse of a previous soldier from Fort Hood. She is in Bell County Jail awaiting civilian authorities to push prices.

Vanessa experienced been lacking considering that April 22nd. She advised her family members she was currently being sexually harassed by a remarkable, in accordance to her family members.

Men and women throughout social media carry on to desire justice in her identify and are demanding the Army be held accountable in her disappearance.

