Facebook Ad Boycotts, Galaxy Note 20 | Live

On this episode of Live, host Caleb Denison discusses the prime-trending tales in tech, which includes leaked pictures of the Galaxy Note 20, Apple reclosing additional outlets, PlayStation halting Facebook advertisements, and additional.

Allison Schermerhorn

We then converse with Allison Schermerhorn, govt producer and showrunner of HBO’s Fortunately At any time Avatar, which follows a few partners who achieved by means of enjoying movie online games.

Lisa Marie Segarra, DT’s gaming editor, then delivers us the latest in the earth of gaming, which includes the most up-to-date on NBA 2K21, the Xbox Summer time Video game Fest, and PlayStation impartial titles.

Ultimately, we acquire a appear at what is new in films and streaming, which includes the revival of Beavis and Butthead, and DC superheroes on HBO Max.

Editors’ Suggestions

























