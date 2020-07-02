Every Major Death on How to Get Away with Murder

Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) and her learners, Wes Gibbins (Alfred Enoch), Laurel Castillo (Karla Souza), Connor Walsh (Jack Falahee), Michaela Pratt (Aja Naomi King), and Asher Millstone (Matt McGorry), have fully commited so several murders at this position, it can be difficult to hold the How to Get Away with Murder timeline straight.

From the initial murders and subsequent coverups of Lila Stangard (Megan West) and Sam Keating (Tom Verica), all the way by to the sequence finale, the streets of Middleton College have operate bloody about the previous 6 seasons. To enable you type by the fatalities, this is a listing of just about every significant murder that Annalise, Bonnie (Liza Weil), Frank (Charlie Weber), and the Keating five have been entangled with about the many years.