Duffy Calls on Netflix to Remove 365 Days, Claims It “Glamorizes” Sexual Violence

Duffy is contacting for Netflix to get rid of the common movie 365 Times from its system.

The singer, who not too long ago discovered she was drugged, kidnapped and raped numerous several years back, wrote an open up letter, via Deadline, to the streaming firm’s CEO Reed Hastings about the prospective hurt the Polish movie could result in.

In the film, a person kidnaps a youthful girl and tells her that she has 365 times to slide in appreciate with him. During that 12 months, they interact in sexual routines, consequently its label as an “adult erotica.”

On the film’s launch on Netflix, it landed by itself amid the best 5 trending movies and has garnered a relatively cult pursuing on platforms like TikTok, a social media application common amid youthful teenagers.

But as Duffy described, “365 Times glamorizes the brutal fact of sexual intercourse trafficking, kidnapping and rape. This need to not be anyone’s concept of leisure, nor need to it be explained as these kinds of, or be commercialized in this way.”