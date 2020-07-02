DJ Akademiks Flames Meek Mill: You Can’t Cancel Anyone!!

DJ Akademiks is the moment once again heading at Meek Mill’s neck — this time contacting out for becoming a hypocrite.

The rant will come following Meek tweeted, contacting for Ak to be canceled amid the Freddie Gibbs war on Twitter.

“Meek, you can’t cancel anyone. Okay? Let’s be very clear. You’ve been mad at me since I posted that an EP of yours flopped!” he claims hunting into the digital camera.

In the three:24 clip, Ak proceeds to toss jabs at Meek. He captioned the movie, “Here’s my response to ur cancellation. Respond to @6ix9ine and @darealquilly questioning your CHARACTER. Before thinking bout tryna cancel someone else. You’re raps biggest hypocrite if u don’t. Until then we not hearing u #meekmandela.”

Meek tweeted previously this 7 days, “Akademiks canceled because he’s a bad police and our culture don’t need them… He also gassed a lot of beef that got people killed and hurt and never donated a dollar to the culture! We gone holla at you next run champ lol.”