DJ Akademiks Flames Meek Mill: You Can’t Cancel Anyone!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

DJ Akademiks is the moment once again heading at Meek Mill’s neck — this time contacting out for becoming a hypocrite.

The rant will come following Meek tweeted, contacting for Ak to be canceled amid the Freddie Gibbs war on Twitter.

“Meek, you can’t cancel anyone. Okay? Let’s be very clear. You’ve been mad at me since I posted that an EP of yours flopped!” he claims hunting into the digital camera.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR