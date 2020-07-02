DJ Akademiks Beefs W/ Freddie Gibbs: You’re A Broke Bum!!

DJ Akademiks offended a great deal of persons on his late-evening Henny-fueled Twitch session — and he went in on rapper Freddie Gibbs in a prolonged rant that would make Kanye West blush — contacting him a “bum,” “broke” and “irrelevant.”

The beef reignited following Ak claimed the adhering to on Day-to-day Wrestle:

“If Jeezy is irrelevant, Freddie Gibbs, you are absolutely irrelevant as well,” he claimed. “If Jeezy fall an album appropriate now, he promote 50,000 [units] … Relevancy signifies is your audio truly undertaking something. And to be sincere, other than the handful of persons who fuck with Freddie Gibbs, what relevancy does he have?”

Gibbs took exception to Ak’s phrases, continuing to roast him on Twitter and even began providing “F*ck Akademiks” tees. He also demanded evidence that Ak did not carry out fellatio on Tekashi 6ix9ine.

So Ak hopped on his reside feed and points obtained heated… Check out the rant down below: