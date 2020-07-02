Home Entertainment DJ Akademiks Beefs W/ Freddie Gibbs: You’re A Broke Bum!!

By
Bradley Lamb
DJ Akademiks offended a great deal of persons on his late-evening Henny-fueled Twitch session — and he went in on rapper Freddie Gibbs in a prolonged rant that would make Kanye West blush — contacting him a “bum,” “broke” and “irrelevant.”

The beef reignited following Ak claimed the adhering to on Day-to-day Wrestle:

“If Jeezy is irrelevant, Freddie Gibbs, you are absolutely irrelevant as well,” he claimed. “If Jeezy fall an album appropriate now, he promote 50,000 [units] … Relevancy signifies is your audio truly undertaking something. And to be sincere, other than the handful of persons who fuck with Freddie Gibbs, what relevancy does he have?”

