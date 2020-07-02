Descendants of Suffragists Reflect on the Fight for Women’s Right to Vote

one. Harriot Stanton Blatch, 1911. Library of Congress

two. Maggie Lena Walker, circa 1920s. Courtesy of Countrywide Park Support, Maggie L. Walker Countrywide Historic Website

three. Ida B. Wells-Barnett with her relatives, 1917. Specific Collections Investigation Middle, College of Chicago Library

four. Ida B. Wells-Barnett with her youngsters, 1909. Specific Collections Investigation Middle, College of Chicago Library

five. Mary Godat Bellamy, circa 1910. by way of William Bellamy

six. Adella Hunt Logan with her relatives, 1913. Arthur P. Bedou, copy by Mark Gulezian

seven. Blanche Ames Ames with her daughter Pauline Ames Plimpton, mom of Sarah Plimpton, and her partner, Oakes Ames. Undated. Ames Loved ones Papers, Sophia Smith Selection, Smith University

eight. Mary Ann Shadd Cary, circa 1850. Library and Archives Canada/Mary Ann Shadd Cary assortment/c029977

nine. Isabella Ewing, 1916. by way of David Steele Ewing

10. Blanche Ames Ames, 1899. Ames Loved ones Papers, Sophia Smith Selection, Smith University

11. Maggie Lena Walker with her relatives, circa 1920. Courtesy of Countrywide Park Support, Maggie L. Walker Countrywide Historic Website

12. Nora Stanton Blatch de Forest Barney, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Harriot Stanton Blatch, still left to appropriate, 1892. by way of Coline Jenkins

13. Frank Tafe and Delia Lefavor Tafe, circa 1918. by way of Pamela Michael