Deepika Padukone’s latest movie recommendation is a classic you cannot miss

It is been above hundred times due to the fact the region went into lockdown and we have all designed a program for ourselves by now. Performing out, cooking, binging on displays and films are some of the points we have all indulged in above the very last several months. Deepika Padukone far too has experimented with her hand at almost everything and she’s retained us up-to-date on social media. From cooking delicious food items, self-treatment to some remarkable movie recommendation, DeePee has carried out it all.

Her latest addition to the watchlist is Francis Ford Coppola’s classic, The Godfather. Starrinh Marlon Brando and Al Pacino. The movie is just one of the most acclaimed and cherished mafia films of all time and Deepika has declared it a need to-observe.

In advance of this, the actress has suggested movies like The Eco-friendly Mile, The City, Black Panther and Benefits of Staying a Wallflower.