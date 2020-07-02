Dark Sky delays shutdown of Android app until August 1st

Well known temperature app Dark Sky, now owned by Apple, is trying to keep its doorways open up on Android for a tiny for a longer time.

The organization claimed on Wednesday in an update on its internet site that it programs to hold the Android edition likely until August 1st, soon after at first asserting it would shut it down currently, on July 1st. Presumably, the Dress in OS edition is however working as properly, but we have been not able to verify that. Each applications surface to have been taken out from the Enjoy Retailer, nonetheless, so you require to have the app downloaded or have downloaded it at the very least the moment in the earlier to be ready to keep on employing it for an additional thirty day period, in accordance to 9to5Google.

On August 1st, all current subscribers to Dark Sky’s Android edition will obtain a complete refund — Dark Sky has billed Android end users $two.99 a yr for entry to the support, whilst the iOS edition associated just a $three.99 just one-time buy. Dark Sky claims August 1st is also when it will take away temperature forecasts, maps, and embeds from its internet site, pushed again from an authentic July 1st deadline as properly.

The Dark Sky API, in aspect why Apple obtained the organization, is remaining lively by the conclusion of the yr, but it is no for a longer time accepting new signups. That will at some point minimize off 3rd-get together applications from the platform’s worthwhile knowledge.