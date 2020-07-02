Covid-19: Death toll hits 2 844 as cases rise to 168 061

Signals of Gauteng getting the new epicentre are turning into clearer as the province registered additional fatalities than the Western Cape in the earlier several hours.

Gauteng recorded 38 fatalities, Western Cape, 29 and KwaZulu-Natal, 16.

The full quantity of fatalities is 2 844.

The predicted impacts of coronavirus in Gauteng are turning into seen immediately after the province registered a large quantity of fatalities in the earlier several hours.

Gauteng is previously gearing up for its peak period of time of cases, and is predicted to turn out to be the new epicentre, having above from the Western Cape.

Wellbeing Minister Zweli Mkhize stated 95 persons have died from the coronavirus linked diseases in the earlier several hours throughout the place.

Gauteng registered 38 fatalities, Western Cape, 29, KwaZulu-Natal, 16 and 12 in the Japanese Cape.

Gauteng now has just under 30% of the full quantity of cases, with 49 937. The Western Cape stays the best, with 65 841.

“As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 168 061. About 1 706 127 tests have been completed in total, of which 39 188 new tests are reported,” Mkhize stated.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The mortality rate is 1,7% The number of recoveries is 81 999, which translates to a recovery rate of 48.8%,” stated Mkhize.