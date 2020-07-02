Countries that lost citizens on Flight PS752 assemble to press Iran for ‘full reparations’

Canada and 4 other nations whose citizens died when the Iranian armed service mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet are formally signing up for forces to seek out “full reparations” from Tehran, according to a letter despatched to the households of the victims on Thursday.

The letter from the coalition of 5 nations, seen by Radio Canada Worldwide, states that Canada, Afghanistan, Sweden, the U.K. and Ukraine “intend to work together to negotiate with Iran to seek to ensure that they are held accountable and make full reparations for the downing of Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS752, including in the form of compensation for the deaths of your loved ones.”

Fifty-5 Canadian citizens and 30 long lasting citizens of Canada had been amid the 176 folks killed when Flight PS752 was shot down by two Iranian missiles soon soon after takeoff from Tehran on Jan. eight.

The 5 nations — users of the so-identified as PS752 Coordination Team — had been to indication a official memorandum of comprehension (MoU) today establishing principles for continuing with negotiations with Tehran, the letter mentioned. Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne’s place of work tells that Canada has signed the MoU.

“All five of the Coordination Group members believe that this form of state-to-state negotiation is the most likely way to ensure that we come to an agreement on how to settle this matter fairly,” the letter mentioned.

“However, if talks are not successful, having previously negotiated with Iran in good faith will allow us to be in a position to pursue the matter further.”

A settlement could shield Iran in courtroom

The letter states that while these point out-to-point out negotiations do not impact the right of victims’ households to seek out payment “from the relevant airlines pursuant to the applicable international civil aviation treaties,” as soon as a settlement arrangement with Iranian authorities is attained, it would avert the households from likely soon after Iran in worldwide courts.

The coordination team has appointed Ukraine to discuss for it throughout negotiations, officers at World-wide Affairs Canada mentioned in a media assertion.

The team has established up an advisory committee with associates from every single member country that will be existing throughout the negotiations and will help the function of the spokesperson, the assertion mentioned.

The 5 nations also have mentioned the planned downloading of the flight recorders in France, payment from Ukraine Worldwide Airways and the legal investigation into the tragedy, the assertion extra.

“The group continues to advocate for accountability, transparency, justice and compensation for the families and loved ones of the victims,” the assertion mentioned.

Households want justice ahead of cash, states spokesperson

Hamed Esmaeilion, spokesperson for the affiliation symbolizing the households of the Canadians who died on the flight from Tehran to Kyiv, mentioned the families have created it obvious to Champagne that accountability and justice make a difference considerably far more to them than any financial payment could.

“We have mentioned to Mr. Champagne that payment for us is [a] entire and impartial investigation and then justice,” Esmaeilion instructed Radio Canada Worldwide. “Compensation stands third.”

Hamed Esmaeilion lost his spouse, Parisa Eghbalian, and their 9-yr-previous daughter Reera in the downing of Flight 752. (Provided)

Iran introduced on June 26 that it will mail the black packing containers from the downed Boeing 737 to France to be deciphered later on this thirty day period.

In a joint assertion, Champagne and Transportation Minister Marc Garneau welcomed the announcement.

“We will continue to hold Iran to account and seek accountability, transparency, justice and compensation for the victims of this tragedy, including a thorough, credible and transparent investigation,” mentioned the assertion.

Following at first denying any accountability for the crash, Iranian officers had been compelled to confess that an Islamic Innovative Guard Corps air defence battery mistakenly shot down the airliner minutes soon after departing Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Worldwide Airport amid heightened tensions with U.S. forces in neighbouring Iraq.