Coronavirus: Serbia tightens restrictions after highest spike in COVID-19 cases since April

Serbia has tightened COVID-19 restrictions once again after recording its highest spike in coronavirus cases since April.

A few hospitals in Belgrade, after a crack of just a thirty day period, have been remodeled back again into coronavirus-only services.

“The beds fill up at an express speed as soon as they are made available to patients with COVID-19,” a medical doctor from a single of the hospitals instructed AFP on issue of anonymity.

Immediately after coming via the very first wave of the epidemic in early May well, Serbia has observed a resurgence in the quantity of cases, formally mounting from all over 50 everyday bacterial infections a thirty day period in the past to far more than 350 right now.

The place experienced lifted lockdown steps enabling substantial gatherings these as sports activities matches to consider location with no social distancing.

That provided such as a tennis match organised by Novak Djokovic, who analyzed good a couple of times later on.

Serbia was the very first place in Europe to keep an election after the lifting of lockdown steps and since then, various authorities officers such as the defence minister have analyzed good for the virus.

There have been a overall of far more than 15,000 cases and just below 300 fatalities in the place since the commencing of the epidemic.

It arrives amid mounting considerations about cases in jap Europe and the Balkans.

Virus cases carry on to increase in the United States

Throughout the Atlantic, coronavirus cases are mounting in 40 out of 50 US states, as the place verified far more than 50,000 new cases of the virus in a solitary working day, breaking its prior report.

The southern point out of Florida verified 10,000 new cases of coronavirus in a solitary working day and 67 fatalities as outbreaks in various western and southern US states have worsened.

The increase in cases in the US is mostly attributed to a rapidly easing of social distancing steps in various states and a absence of social distancing.

States that were being mostly spared from the virus outbreak in March and April are now viewing exponential rises in cases.

The authorities noted in the meantime that US unemployment fell to 11.one for every cent in June as the economic climate extra four.eight million work. But this was ahead of states commenced pausing reopening because of to new outbreaks.

The outbreak in the US has intended rethinking some of the easing of lockdown steps.

New York Metropolis made the decision to hold off reopening bars and dining places indoors in get to suppress the unfold of coronavirus after restricting the unfold of the virus drastically. California, which has observed a current increase in cases, also shut bars and indoor dining places throughout a lot of the point out on Wednesday.

Exploration has revealed that cases can be connected to eating indoors at a cafe or bar.

A review of COVID-19 in Japan famous a lot of clusters “were associated with heavy breathing in close proximity, such as singing at karaoke parties, cheering at clubs, having conversations in bars, and exercising in gymnasiums.”