Colorado Gov. Polis vetoes bill to curb opioid addiction

As envisioned, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis vetoed a bill Thursday that would have minimal opioid prescriptions in an endeavor to reduce down on potential addiction and overdose instances.

The go was Polis’ initially veto in 2020.

Polis experienced by now claimed he would not signal off on any a lot more insurance policy mandates this yr barring an urgent require for additional rewards connected to COVID-19.

Although Polis praised specific features of the bill, Household Invoice 1085, in a push launch, he also defined that the evaluate would inevitably enhance rates.

The bill aimed to change sufferers absent from opioids and towards alternate solutions, mandating that insurance policy corporations deal with a 50 % dozen yearly visits for every single actual physical remedy, acupuncture, occupational remedy and chiropractic visits.

“Health insurance carriers estimate this will add between $22M to $38M to the cost of premiums,” Polis claimed in the launch.

The bill also would have indefinitely prolonged recent opioid prescription limitations and essential that overall health treatment vendors test with a federal prescription databases ahead of prescribing a next spherical of opioids, Polis claimed. Invoice sponsors must return to the 2021 Standard Assembly with these similar ambitions in brain, he claimed.

“I recognize this bill is the result of a great deal of work, and indeed, I agree with the underlying premise of the legislation: we must do more to elevate alternative pain management treatments to reduce the use of opioids,” Polis claimed.