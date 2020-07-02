‘Clone High’ Reboot Ordered at MTV, Returning With New Episodes

Linked Tales

Clone Significant is making ready to reopen its doorways.

MTV Studios introduced Thursday that it has purchased a reboot of the limited-lived animated sequence, with first sequence creators Invoice Lawrence, Phil Lord and Chris Miller connected to “reimagine” the early-aughts satire. Fellow Clone Significant vet Erica Rivinoja will provide as showrunner and co-create the pilot together with Lord and Miller.

Like the first, the new Clone Significant will observe historic figures — this sort of as Abraham Lincoln, Cleopatra, Joan of Arc and John F. Kennedy — who have been cloned and positioned back again in substantial university. A community is not nevertheless connected.

“We’re thrilled to reunite with Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence to re-imagine this cult classic as we rapidly grow our portfolio of beloved and iconic adult animation series,” Chris McCarthy, President of ViacomCBS Amusement and Youth Team, explained in a assertion.

The first Clone Significant very first aired on the Canadian cable community Teletoon in between 2002 and 2003, ahead of it sooner or later aired Stateside on MTV. The first voice solid provided Lord and Miller, Will Forte, Christa Miller, Michael McDonald and Nicole Sullivan.

The reboot is the most up-to-date legendary title to be reimagined by MTV Studios, which has by now established up a Beavis & Butthead revival and a Jodie-centric Daria spinoff at Comedy Central.

Are you searching ahead to new episodes of Clone Significant?