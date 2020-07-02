Clear Creek in Golden closes for Fourth of July weekend 2020

Entry to Clear Creek in Golden, the place hundreds of persons go to kayak, tube and splash in the mountain-fed waters, has been shut down for the Fourth of July holiday getaway weekend as component of the city’s energy to sluggish the unfold of COVID-19 that is enabled by massive gatherings of persons.

All accessibility factors to the creek have been fenced off and aspect streets in close proximity to the creek have been blocked to all non-neighborhood website traffic, however the path along with the creek will stay open up. The closure commenced at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Golden cited the require to near Clear Creek to predicted crowds assembling alongside the waterway for the Fourth of July weekend. Town Supervisor Jason Slowinski explained crowds of persons on the creek final weekend “gave us deep concern in seeing large gatherings, no social distancing, and very few people wearing masks.”

The metropolis experienced initially shut down the creek in April as coronavirus unfold in the point out.

Colorado’s coronavirus caseload has been inching back again up in the final pair of months and metropolis officers are anxious about site visitors from neighboring states, the place scenarios have been raising even quicker, bringing bacterial infections to Golden.

Town officers also posted an administrative buy powerful Thursday that mandates masks be worn on all general public residence. Clear Creek will stay shut right up until more recognize.

