Christina Ricci Files for Divorce From Husband After Nearly 7 Years of Marriage

Christina Ricci is placing an finish to her relationship.

E! Information can affirm the Hollywood actress submitted for divorce from her partner James Heerdegen on Thursday early morning in advance of the Fourth of July weekend.

In accordance to TMZ, who 1st broke the information, Christina cited “irreconcilable differences” as the motive for the break up.

She is also inquiring for sole authorized and bodily custody of their five-calendar year-aged son. The few has been married for practically 7 many years and with each other given that 2011.

Previously in the thirty day period, Christina took to Instagram exactly where she celebrated James on Father’s Working day weekend. “We love you, Daddy! @jamesheerdegen,” she wrote on-line when showcasing all of her son’s do-it-yourself playing cards.

Even although James is a Hollywood producer, he seems to reside a far more non-public lifetime absent from the digicam. In reality, the couple’s most latest significant pink carpet overall look was at the 27th Once-a-year Elton John AIDS Basis Oscars viewing celebration.