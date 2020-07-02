Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal How They Made It Through When Their Business Was Struggling

The Gaines ended up naturally prosperous in persevering by means of the challenging periods, considering that currently, their Magnolia brand consists of Magnolia Realty, Magnolia Marketplace, Silos Baking Co., a line at Concentrate on and additional.

“I think we leaned on each other’s strengths in those moments of weakness where I would typically only see the glass half-empty, and Chip would see the glass half-full,” Joanna ongoing. “Just that kind of thinking really helped me go, ‘OK, I can do this.'”

With that in brain, she also wished to make it distinct that transform failed to appear right away.

“For us, it was four or five more years of hardship,” she stated. “Even though we were, like, ‘We’re in it,’ it didn’t mean that all of a sudden everything was going to be easy and we were going to make it.”

If she can impart any knowledge to her fellow business owners, Joanna desires them to know “it could be a decade before you actually see the other side of this.”