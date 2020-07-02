Chad Murray’s Birthday Message To Hilarie Burton

Nevertheless transport Lucas and Peyton like it is 2003.
Yesterday was a countrywide getaway that I individually notice: the working day that Hilarie Burton was introduced into the entire world.
To commemorate that blessed working day, Chad Michael Murray — Hilarie’s onscreen enjoy curiosity from 1 Tree Hill through my childhood — posted a cherished collage of them via the many years:
“Happy Birthday to this mega talented, heart warming, always giving SUPER HUMAN that I’m blessed to call a friend.”
“[Hilarie], we’re little by little but certainly looking at each and every other expand up. Maintain generating this entire world a superior location! Appreciate to the entire Morgan clan.”
Me when I read through this caption:
The only issue that created this CUTER was Hilarie’s reaction:
“Remember when we were ornery kids who knew everything?!?! It’s been decades now.”
“We have both been so many different people, varying versions of ourselves, good and bad. I love this version best. Parents, trading pics of our spawn and loving on each other’s spouses.”
The only issue I enjoy far more than their onscreen romance is their offscreen friendship!
