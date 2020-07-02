Chad Michael Murray’s Birthday Message to Hilarie Burton Will Delight One Tree Hill Fans

Chad Michael Murray gave a sweet shout-out to Hilarie Burton on her specific working day.

The One Tree Hill star, who portrayed character Peyton Sawyer on the beloved collection, celebrated her 38th birthday on Wednesday, July one. In honor of the working day, Burton obtained a good deal of adore from buddies and enthusiasts on social media, which includes a heartfelt tribute from her on-display spouse, Murray. As enthusiasts of One Tree Hill will remember, Murray’s character Lucas Scott tied the knot with Burton’s character through the show’s sixth year.

“Happy Birthday to this mega talented, heart warming, always giving SUPER HUMAN that I’m blessed to call a friend- @hilarieburton We’re slowly but surly watching each other grow up,” Murray wrote on Instagram together with a collection of photographs with Burton. “Keep making this world a better place! Love to the whole Morgan clan. From – ‘The Murray’s.'”

Above the yrs, Murray and Burton, as very well as quite a few other previous forged customers have stayed near, even reuniting in Tree Hill, North Carolina, in early 2020.