‘Careless and dangerous’: Duffy condemns Netflix for showing erotic kidnapping thriller 365 days

Duffy has published an open up letter to Netflix, condemning the streaming assistance for broadcasting the controversial movie 365 Times.

The Polish film, which has been explained by some as “softcore porn”, follows a lady who is kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a member of a Mafia family members, who offers her one particular calendar year to slide in enjoy with him when she is held captive.

It has been the topic of significantly controversy, with a lot of accusing it of eroticising Stockholm syndrome. A petition contacting for its elimination from Netflix states that the movie “perpetuates the glamorisation of rape culture”.





Now Duffy, who before this calendar year went community with her individual encounter of currently being drugged, kidnapped, trafficked and raped, has fiercely criticised Netflix for airing 365 Times.

In the letter, the Grammy-successful singer outlined that the film treats “the serious crime of kidnapping and sex trafficking” as “erotic entertainment”.

She wrote: “I just simply cannot consider how Netflix could neglect how careless, insensitive, and unsafe this is…

“We all know Netflix would not host content glamorising paedophilia, racism, homophobia, genocide, or any other crimes from humanity. The entire world would rightly increase up and scream. Tragically, victims of trafficking and kidnapping are unseen, and nevertheless in 365 Times their struggling is created into an ‘erotic drama’.”

Followers of 365 Times have just lately been witnessed “pleading” to the major actor Michele Morrone to kidnap them, to which Duffy responded by telling people viewers that the genuine encounter is the ”polar reverse of the shiny fantasy depicted”.

Duffy urged Netflix to dedicate the company’s methods to generating content material that displays “the harsh and desperate reality” of kidnapping and sexual intercourse trafficking.