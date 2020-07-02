Cardi B Slams Denies She’s Homophobic & Transphobic

Cardi B is denying promises from social media that she is the two homophobic and transphobic.

The “Press” rapper hopped on Twitter to shoot down the rumors:

“How the fuvk am i homophobic or transphobic? have you been to a Carribean [sic] island in which you truly see homophobia!,” she tweeted. “Have you dealt with a parent that can’t accept you for your sexuality? i said some ignorant things b4 that apologized for & educated myself on it don’t mean I’m homo..”

Cardi has been getting a tough time recently.

Past 7 days, #CardiBIsOverParty trended on the internet, and the rapper swiftly place up a video clip, conveying the origins of the video clip.

“My cancel party story — So people made this ridiculous lie of me on twitter.Im glad I pulled up all the receipts and DEBUNKED ALL OF IT .Its crazy the time and energy people put to try to destroy you but this was JUST RIDICULOUS 😂😂😩😩,” she captioned the video clip.