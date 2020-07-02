Cardi B Slams Denies She’s Homophobic & Transphobic

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Cardi B is denying promises from social media that she is the two homophobic and transphobic.

The “Press” rapper hopped on Twitter to shoot down the rumors:

“How the fuvk am i homophobic or transphobic? have you been to a Carribean [sic] island in which you truly see homophobia!,” she tweeted. “Have you dealt with a parent that can’t accept you for your sexuality? i said some ignorant things b4 that apologized for & educated myself on it don’t mean I’m homo..”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR