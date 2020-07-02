Cardi B Denies Rapper’s Claim She Stole Lyrics For ‘Clout’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Cardi B claimed back again at an unbiased artist soon after she hopped on-line to accuse Cardi of thieving her lyrics.

Rapper Dela Wesst wrote, “@iamcardib BE BOUT IT, BABY. You mean to tell me you just CONFIRMED you are 100% aware of the stealing of my lyrics, BUT THEN GON STILL FIND A WAY TO EVADE THE SUBJECT?! KNOT today, Satan. #DelaWesst #TheOGCopy”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR