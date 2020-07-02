Cardi B Denies Rapper’s Claim She Stole Lyrics For ‘Clout’

Cardi B claimed back again at an unbiased artist soon after she hopped on-line to accuse Cardi of thieving her lyrics.

Rapper Dela Wesst wrote, “@iamcardib BE BOUT IT, BABY. You mean to tell me you just CONFIRMED you are 100% aware of the stealing of my lyrics, BUT THEN GON STILL FIND A WAY TO EVADE THE SUBJECT?! KNOT today, Satan. #DelaWesst #TheOGCopy”

Cardi rapidly responded, “First of all you weird ass bitch u been trying me for hot minute .You really cross the line when u stalkin my fans page and put this sh*t on a pic of me & my kid .SO YES THATS I’m bringing my kid,” she tweeted.

She ongoing, “Second of all you dumb bitch you ranting for day cause you claim I stole lyrics from you on clout .I WROTE THIS SONG IN JANUARRYYY ! You show me you did your clout song in January bitch you might have a chance.I rhyme clout with Oscar the grouch bitch is not farfech it RHYMES!”