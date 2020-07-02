Canadian Sportscaster Dan O’Toole Says His 1-Month-Old Daughter Is Missing

Canadian Sporting activities Centre host Dan O’Toole states his one-thirty day period-previous daughter Oakland O’Toole is lacking.

He shared the devastating information to his Instagram in a assertion, together with a photograph of the new child. “My baby Oakland. I’m praying that whoever has you, is holding you. That whoever has taken you from me, is protecting you. That however has you, lets you come back into my arms,” he wrote. “I love you Oakland. I can’t wait to one day hold you again. My heart is broken. I am broken.”

The father-of-3 ongoing, “To be clear, Oakland is alive, we think. But we don’t know. I have a one month old child, and I don’t know where she is.”

He afterwards included that his “amazing” ex-wife Corrie O’Toole experienced “NOTHING to do with this” and asked for that folks “leave her alone.”

Feedback on the Instagram publish ended up turned off but on Twitter a lot of ended up expressing their hope Oakland will be returned to her dad and mom securely.