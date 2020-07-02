Brie Larson Launches YouTube Channel and Opens Up About Social Anxiety

Brie Larson has launched a YouTube channel!

To the delight of supporters about the earth, the Oscar winner and Marvel star dropped her very first online video on Thursday, entitled, “So, I made a decision…” In the online video, Larson is joined by fellow YouTube stars and material creators, as very well as her mother and grandma, who give her assistance on beginning her channel.

“Hi, I’m Brie Larson…oh God,” the actress suggests in the video’s opening information, ahead of hilariously beginning above. “Hello, I am Brie Larson, I am an actor, you could know me from Captain Marvel, or it’s possible you me from practically nothing. Possibly you just randomly, from the algorithm clicked on this. But no matter, howdy! I am beginning a YouTube channel.”

Conveying why she made the decision to start out her channel, Larson shared, “YouTube has been a place that I have learned so much. Whether it’s been like, how to use my printer, or it’s been watching like, how to be a considerate activist. This is like the place to talk about things that are important and that matter.”