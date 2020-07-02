Brazil central bank chief says WhatsApp payments service faces further review

BRASILIA — Brazil’s central bank president explained on Thursday that Fb Inc messaging service WhatsApp would be authorized to start its new payments service in the region, but referred to as for evidence it can run securely in phrases of knowledge safety in a aggressive marketplace.

“We are not saying that it is not competitive, we just want them to ask for authorization and to show us how it will work for us to make sure it is competitive,” Roberto Campos Neto explained in a webcast arranged by community newspaper Correio Braziliense.

WhatsApp did not quickly remark on Campos Neto’s remarks.

The world’s biggest social media system declared its initial nationwide rollout of WhatsApp’s payment service in Brazil on June 15, enabling consumers to mail income to persons or community corporations in a chat.

A 7 days later on, even so, Brazil’s central bank and antitrust watchdog Cade suspended the service, citing prospective problems in the locations of competitiveness, performance and knowledge privateness. Regulators blocked WhatsApp partnerships with Visa, Mastercard and Cielo SA.

On Tuesday, Cade revoked its final decision, declaring that preliminary facts offered by equally Cielo and Fb indicated their arrangement does not restrict new offers with rivals and does not lower consumers’ decision.

Campos Neto mentioned that WhatsApp’s payment service would begin working with 120 million consumers – its purchaser foundation in Brazil -, which in accordance to the central bank is a substantial scale and, for that reason, demands a additional complete evaluation.

“At no point the central bank has forbidden anything, the central bank is willing to authorize it once it has given the same procedural treatment as other arrangements,” he explained.

“We have a pro-competition agenda. Once it is proven that it is a competitive arrangement and has data protection in the way we understand is needed, it will be approved,” Campos Neto included. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Jamie McGeever Producing and further reporting by Gabriela Mello Enhancing by Chris Reese and Tom Brown)