Bob The Drag Queen Talks Racism, Donald Trump, And The Future Of Pride

Aside from getting just one of the fiercest queens at any time to have shantayed down the primary phase of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bob the Drag Queen is also just one of the most legendary.

Getting developed up in Columbus, Ga, and moved to New York Metropolis at the age of 22, she has produced a title for herself as a stand-up comic, actor, and activist. Describing herself as “hilarious, beautiful, talented, and… humble,” she went on to slay the opposition in Year eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race, snatching the crown as just one of the most undisputed winners in the herstory of the exhibit.

And prior to her world wide fame on tv, Bob the Drag Queen experienced been continually standing up for LGBTQ individuals and their legal rights for yrs.

A founding member of the team of drag queens who staged weekly demonstrations in Occasions Sq. demanding relationship equality in 2015, she strikes the great equilibrium in between hilarious and significant in her comedy — typically conversing about black life and drawing on individual lifetime expertise.

Due to the fact the murder of George Floyd, she and fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Peppermint have been making use of their platforms to elevate recognition, rising as two top queer voices who are forcing all of us to search at the globe via a a lot more intersectional lens.

LGBTQ caught up with Bob the Drag Queen previously this 7 days as New York Metropolis commenced streaming its yearly Pride activities on the web owing to COVID-19 and as activists organized for the Queer Liberation March on Sunday.

What do you consider it is about the present Black Life Make a difference motion that has captured the interest of the globe to an even higher extent than ahead of?

BtDQ: I consider it is the great storm, with the pandemic, quarantine, and the murder of George Floyd taking place all at when. What transpired to George Floyd — that video clip was specially upsetting — observing a person of that age particularly contacting for his mother, with the cop kneeling on his neck for virtually 9 total minutes.

So, why is Black Life Make a difference so significant to us as a modern society appropriate now?



BtDQ: It is constantly been significant, but, when compared to perhaps 10 yrs back, it is as if individuals have made the decision they’ve experienced ample. It reminds me of that motion picture, Community, in which the primary character sticks his head out and yells, “I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!” It is like The usa has arrived at that place.



My mother questioned me why I was likely to a march due to the fact she was concerned of what could take place to me, and I explained: “Well, think about Nevaeh, my niece. Maybe one day when she’s your age, and she has kids who are my age, maybe because all this is happening now, things will have changed, and she won’t have to feel nervous about whether or not her kids are going to make it home.”

What about the present Trump administration? Does it warrant a point out in this context?

BtDQ: Even though I like the concept of not mentioning Donald Trump, as a variety of protest, I consider appropriate now we need to have to be mentioning Donald Trump, so individuals see his egregious transgressions. Not only versus black individuals, but Individuals, and not just Individuals, but individuals about the globe — so Individuals can do a thing to get him out of office environment.

Folks refer to him as “he who shall not be named,” but Donald Trump is not Voldemort. Voldemort was an outcast, and Donald Trump is the president of the United States of The usa.

In purchase to get rid of Donald Trump, you need to have to be ready to stand up and do a thing about it.

The Black Trans Life Make a difference motion has also been attaining momentum. Why does this need to have to be lifted as a individual matter?

BtDQ: There are individuals hoping to exclude Black trans life from the discussion, due to the fact of what I consider is a blend of misogyny and internalized homophobia.

I imagine that when cisgender adult men are killed, it is due to the fact individuals are concerned of their energy and of what they’ll do, but that when individuals destroy trans ladies, a great deal of it is due to the fact they are concerned of them selves and the reflection they observed of them selves in the trans lady.

A great deal of Black trans ladies are murdered by the individuals who say they adore them. We need to have a lot more Black, cisgender straight adult men to be ready to occur out and say: “I stand with Black trans people.”

Is systemic racism an challenge in the drag globe? Are there any individual encounters you could share with us?

BtDQ: In phrases of enduring microaggressions as a Black individual in The usa, my cup runneth above. On a expert stage, a thing not too long ago arrived to gentle in Chicago, in which a drag queen named T Rex experienced been stifling the voices of neighborhood Black queens.