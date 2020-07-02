BMW Connected app for iPhone adds Car Key support ahead of iOS 13.6 public release

Apple formally introduced its new Car Key function at WWDC 2020 final thirty day period, teasing that BMW motorists would be the initial individuals equipped to use it. Now, the BMW Connected app for iPhone and Apple Enjoy has been up to date with support for Car Key.

In the release notes for today’s update to the Connected software, BMW describes that end users will be equipped to generate their Car Key in the software, then obtain it from the Wallet app on their iPhone or from Apple Enjoy. Here’s how BMW describes it in the release notes for today’s update:

At the Apple Throughout the world Developer Meeting BMW and Apple introduced that BMW will grow to be the initial carmaker to empower its shoppers to use iPhone as a entirely electronic auto crucial. The solid partnership of the two firms led to a authentic BMW auto crucial saved securely on iPhone in Apple Wallet. The BMW Electronic Key for the iPhone will empower you to lock and unlock your auto by keeping iPhone up to the doorway manage and begin it up by putting iPhone in the smartphone tray. The auto operator can also share obtain to up to five close friends. The Electronic Key will be also readily available by way of your Apple Enjoy. Set up of the Electronic Key can be accomplished by way of the BMW Connected Application although the Electronic Key is saved in Apple Wallet immediately after set up.

BMW describes that the Car Key performance is readily available for a “broad range of models,” which includes one, two, three, four, five, six, eight, X5, X6, X7, X5M, X6M and Z4 if made immediately after July one, 2020. So although this is a “broad range” of unique cars and trucks, it is minimal to only the most recent styles made. BMW suggests you can check out to see if your auto is suitable by way of the motor vehicle tab in the BMW Connected software.

As we have defined in advance of, you will require iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or more recent to obtain Car Key performance, although Apple Enjoy support is minimal to the most recent Apple Enjoy Sequence five.

Lastly, what is significant to hold in head listed here is that Car Key will have to have that your iPhone is working iOS 13.six, which is not nevertheless readily available to the basic public. iOS 13.six is presently in developer and public beta screening, but its release is plainly imminent provided today’s BMW Connected update.

After iOS 13.six is quickly readily available to every person, BMW motorists will be equipped to lock and unlock their auto by way of their iPhone or Apple Enjoy, as nicely as to begin the auto when the iPhone is put in the car’s smartphone tray. You can also share obtain to other individuals by way of iMessage and set selected limits these kinds of as pace restrictions in spot.

The BMW Connected software is readily available on the Application Retailer for iPhone and Apple Enjoy as a cost-free down load. We’ll be absolutely sure to update you when iOS 13.six is formally designed readily available.

