Bella Italia and Cafe Rouge jobs blow with 1,900 posts axed as firm enters administration

About one,900 jobs are to be minimize beneath strategies uncovered by the proprietors of Bella Italia, Cafe Rouge and Las Iguanas following contacting in directors.

The firm explained it would shut 91 of its 250 dining establishments, but that it has saved other folks for now.

It however leaves close to four,050 personnel at the firm’s websites throughout the United kingdom.

The board explained that coming into administration was in the greatest fascination of stakeholders through the “extreme operating environment” it is getting to trade by means of.

It is seeking for a new operator, but explained that the administration would permit it to stop negotiations with landlords, a “critical step” prior to acquiring a purchaser.

Main govt James Spragg explained: “Following examining all our choices with advisers, it turned very clear that we necessary to consider this motion in purchase to guard the company and safe the greatest feasible foreseeable future for Relaxed Eating Team as we appear to conclude a probable sale.

“We are acutely conscious of our obligation to all staff members and recognise that this is an amazingly tough for them.

“Working alongside the administrators we will do everything we can to support them through this process with a view to preserving as much employment as we are able to.”

Administrator Clare Kennedy, from Alix Associates, explained: “We take pleasure in that this is an particularly tough for all people related with Relaxed Eating Team.

“Our quick priorities are to help people whose work has been influenced by modern announcement and to safe a sale for the team in purchase to guard jobs and give the Group’s substantially-beloved brand names with a sustainable system for the foreseeable future.”