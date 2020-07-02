Austrian Crypto Users Will Soon Be Able to Spend Crypto at 2,500 Locations By Cointelegraph

Austrian Crypto Users Will Soon Be Able to Spend Crypto at two,500 Locations



Crypto holders in Austria will before long be in a position to invest their cash at much more than two,500 details of acceptance utilizing A1 Payment — a single of the premier cellular community operators in the state.

In accordance to an announcement designed by Austrian fintech organization Salamantex, its Crypto Payment Support Software package is now built-in into the A1 Payment system. Retailers will start out accepting (BTC), Ether (ETH) or , as an alternative of income or credit history playing cards, in summer season 2020.

