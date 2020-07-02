August Alsina Reflects On How The Passing Of His Sister Has Impacted His Life: “I Want To Live My Life On Full”

August Alsina has been off the radar for some time now, but he’s back again and is telling his truth of the matter by way of his tunes and in a new job interview with Angela Yee. August sat down with Angela and spoke about anything from his new task to his enjoy lifestyle, and his struggles with his wellness.

1 of the most powerful messages August experienced for his viewers, nonetheless, was about how he uncovered to stay his lifestyle to the fullest!

When talking about adopting his nieces, August tells about the struggles of observing his brother and sister go absent, and the long lasting impression that has experienced on the way he sights lifestyle. August claims that 1 of the most difficult issues he experienced to endure was being aware of that his sister “never got to live her full life”, which influenced him to stay lifestyle with no dread.

“I saw my sister die and she never got to live her full life. She was so afraid of everything,” he stated. “I get her a car, she’s scared to drive after my brother got killed. She never lived her full life, and I just don’t want to be that. I want to live my life on full. I want to die empty, whatever that means.”

He carries on, stating he would like to entirely give himself to anything in his lifestyle, such as his 3 little ones.

“Giving myself to my three kids now, giving myself to love or a relationship, giving myself to my career, devoting myself to being a healthy person. I have to give my full self to something because that’s what makes me feel alive.”

August dropped his new album, “State Of Emergency”, final 7 days, which attributes 27 new tracks and tells about his journey with turning into a father to his nieces and his wellness. Have y’all checked it out?

