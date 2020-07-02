August Alsina Leaks Text Messages w/ Jada – Eggplant & Tongue Emojis!!

R,ampB celebrity August Alsina practically broke the World wide web when he verified what numerous suspected—that he and Will Smith’s spouse Jada Pinkett experienced an affair.

But MTO Information can not ensure August’s statements that Will Smith gave him “permission” to rest with his spouse.

Now it seems that August leaked textual content messages involving himself and Jada Pinkett – displaying their messy separation. The two break up up final yr, and if we are to think the textual content messages – Jada was jealous and suspected August experienced a aspect piece.

The leak took location final yr – and August did it extremely publicly, in a new music video clip for his track Nunya company.

In the track, August was breaking up with his ex – a female named “Koren.” Koren is Jada Pinkett’s center identify. Also, August tells “Koren” that she’s just an actress, and posts a GIF of Jada in the video clip.

He was obviously attempting to trace at their romance – and its finish final yr.