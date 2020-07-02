At least 50 dead after landslide sinks jade mine in Myanmar

As quite a few as 50 folks have died after a landslide strike a mine in the southeast Asian state of Myanmar.

The Myanmar Fireplace Providers Office verified on social media that personnel have been digging for stones have been swamped by mud and drinking water when weighty rainfall brought about the quarry to collapse.

The huge quarry experienced been strike with weighty rainfall in the previous times. (Myanmar Fireplace Providers Office)

A look for and rescue procedure is underway, with a complete of 50 bodies pulled from the swamped mine.

The mine is positioned in the Hpakant Township in the Kachin Point out of Myanmar, and is very well identified for its assortment of jade mines.

Groups wander into the quarry the place the landslide transpired. (Myanmar Fireplace Providers Office)

Jade is a extremely beneficial eco-friendly mineral that is employed to develop jewelry. It truly is believed that Myanmar may well mine as substantially as 70 for each cent of world’s source of jade.