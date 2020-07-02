Apple engineer talks iPadOS 14 Apple Pencil features and more in ‘Connected’ podcast interview

Apple introduced past 7 days iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS seven, tvOS 14, and macOS Massive Sur throughout WWDC 2020. This 7 days, Apple’s Jenny Chen and Stephen Tonna were being interviewed in the Related podcast to converse about the new instruments readily available to Apple Pencil end users on iPadOS 14.

Jenny Chen is an Apple engineer who functions on Apple Pencil jobs, when Stephen Tonna is component of Apple’s product or service advertising crew. They joined Federico Viticci, Myke Hurley, and Stephen Hackett to converse about the improvements designed on iPadOS 14 to boost the Apple Pencil knowledge, such as the Scribble attribute and more.

Chen, who offered a phase of the WWDC 2020 keynote, pointed out how the process is smarter about what end users can do with the Apple Pencil. iPadOS 14 can acknowledge handwritten textual content, permitting end users to pick and duplicate it, in addition to an choice that transforms handwritten textual content into typed textual content.

She pointed out that the crew has produced an knowledge that intelligently ignores the digital keyboard when working with the Apple Pencil, generating almost everything more intuitive.

So that is one thing we expended a whole lot of time refining, I’m certain as you have performed with scribble, you have seen how the keyboard interacts with it. And so, you know, when you begin scribbling, the keyboard does not begin popping up, you keep in this scribble knowledge and there is that very little palette that displays Go and other speedy steps that you may possibly will need without having the keyboard popping out in your experience.

Tonna factors out that one particular of the ideal features of iPad is that the consumer interface does not alter for each and every enter technique, maintaining the knowledge regular throughout contact, keyboard, mouse, and the Apple Pencil.

Really I consider that is one particular of the primary causes persons obtain an iPad. It has this amazing flexibility of inputs. It is arguably the most functional system we make at Apple. With out transforming nearly anything about the UI, and this is truly what I really like about iPad, I can go with a system that is contact initially, that is the middle of gravity for us. Then I can place in the Magic Keyboard and use the cursor, and then I can use Apple Pencil in that similar movement and I never ever as soon as have to alter the way the UI functions. It really don’t go for some desktop method to a contact method. The OS just is aware what I’m performing and it adapts to that. Which is what shoppers really like about iPad.

The total interview provides even more information about the improvement of iPadOS 14 and the new features intended for the Apple Pencil. You can hear to the total Related podcast on Relay FM web page.

