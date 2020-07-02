Apple begins offering new Radeon Pro W5500X GPU option for Mac Pro

Apple nowadays started off offering a new Radeon Pro W5500X MPX module for Mac Pro, offering customers a different GPU option. This new module is a less expensive option for the Radeon Pro W5700X MPX Module, which was launched in April this yr.

When the Radeon Pro W5700X presents 16 GB of GDDR6 memory with a bandwidth of 448 GB / s, the Radeon Pro W5500X arrives with eight GB of memory and 224 GB / s of bandwidth, offering fifty percent the functionality of the design. additional high-priced.

Yet another big difference among these two versions is that the W5700X has 4 Thunderbolt three ports and 1 HDMI two. port, whilst the W5500X arrives with only two HDMI two. ports.

This is how Apple describes the new Radeon Pro W5500X MPX module:

The AMD Radeon Pro W5500X with 8GB of GDDR6 memory is primarily based on AMD’s RDNA architecture, with up to five.six teraflops of one precision functionality or 11.two teraflops of medium precision computing. Supports up to 4 4K shows, a 5K exhibit, or a Pro Screen XDR. The fifty percent-peak MPX module layout suits in an MPX bay and permits the PCIe two slot for more enlargement.

The Radeon Pro W5500X GPU can be additional to Mac Pro through the on-desire develop approach at an more value of $ 200. The new GPU is also obtainable as a standalone MPX module that can by now be obtained from the Apple web page for $ 600. In comparison, the Radeon Pro W5700X MPX module fees $ one,000.

