Anushka Sharma feels the lockdown was a blessing in disguise

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are adored by the total state, as a pair. Although we have viewed Bollywood stars receiving hitched to cricketers a handful of occasions just before, what would make these two unique is that together with showering every other with enjoy, they also have every other’s again by means of ups and downs.

Anushka Sharma was interviewed by a major vogue journal lately and she unveiled that the lockdown was a blessing in disguise for the pair. The actress stated, “People assume when I’m visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it’s a holiday, but it’s really not. One person is always working. In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s precious time for us. It’s nice to know that there’s a silver lining in any situation in life. We would have never gotten to spend that much time every day with each other.”

She more extra, “Whatever little inconveniences I have had to face in these few months is insignificant compared to what so many others in our country are facing—people are unable to go home, some are struggling with loss of income and home, others are facing starvation even as many more deal with their loved ones being unfortunately struck by this disease. I’ve always been realistic, but now more than ever I am understanding the meaning of life.”

We truly feel that every person should comply with Anushka’s perspective and seem for a silver lining in the worst of predicaments.