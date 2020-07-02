Antonio Brown interested in Seahawks deal?

Russell Wilson has lobbied for the Seahawks to signal

Antonio Brown, and the cost-free-agent broad receiver would not thoughts resuming his vocation in Seattle.

The duo labored out with each other this 7 days, and Mike Garafolo of NFL.com reviews Brown would adore to participate in for the Seahawks (online video website link). Furthermore, the Seahawks have engaged in interior conversations about signing Brown, for every Garafolo. They are now the staff most carefully related to the previous perennial All-Professional.

Other groups are interested as very well, for every Garafolo, though it is not specified who individuals franchises are at this level. The staff that indications Brown would need to have to put together for a suspension. The NFL’s investigation into the broad receiver’s off-area problems is ongoing.

The Seahawks signed Phillip Dorsett this offseason, and he would seemingly enter camp with a very good probability of successful Seattle’s No. three wideout work driving Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. A Brown signing would shake up the Seahawks’ passing assault. The previous Steelers celebrity gained very first-staff All-Professional acclaim in 4 straight seasons and scored 15 touchdowns in 2018, the yr his All-Professional streak ceased. Brown’s steps given that 7 days 17 of the 2018 year have designed him 1 of the most unstable gamers in contemporary NFL heritage, with the before long-to-be 32-yr-aged receiver burning bridges at will.

Other than the a few groups that utilized Brown previous yr, the Saints were being the other recognized suitor. They labored Brown out late previous year, but even that created controversy. Tom Brady‘s desire in getting Brown participate in with him in Tampa Bay is very well-recognized, but the Buccaneers are not considered to be interested. Brown has been quieter on social media in new months, and it is beginning to appear like he will be presented a probability to return to the league at some level this year.