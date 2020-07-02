AFL draw round six and seven revised as Victorian clubs head interstate

The AFL has introduced a revised draw for the up coming two months of the levels of competition, with the COVID-19 spike forcing all 10 Victorian groups to be relocated interstate.

The clubs will depart Victoria subsequent the summary of this weekend’s matches.

The 10 clubs will transfer to bases in Queensland, NSW and Western Australia, wherever they will provide the expected quarantine intervals whilst also adhering to the AFL’s coronavirus protocols.

The clubs will be break up into 4 hubs, with St Kilda and Carlton based mostly in Noosa, Richmond, Western Bulldogs, North Melbourne and Essendon on the Gold Coastline, Melbourne and Hawthorn in Sydney, and Collingwood and Geelong in Perth.

“The health and safety of our people and the wider community is paramount,” AFL manager Gillon McLachlan claimed.

“We will continue on to make selections that are anchored in the assistance of Governments and created to shield our individuals and the broader local community.

“I have claimed on a amount of instances that this would be a year of issues. And that the a single certainty is that ahead of we done the 2020 Toyota AFL premiership year there would be far more exclusive issues alongside the way.

“I want to thank the Governments in NSW, Queensland and WA for their assist in serving to us established up a collection of significant-overall performance centres that will see interstate groups based mostly in their point out in accordance with all the stringent neighborhood protocols and enjoying online games.

Richmond will be based mostly on the Gold Coastline. (Getty)

“I would also like to thank all of our clubs, gamers, coaches, umpires and officers for their ongoing assist and capability to adapt rapidly as we navigate by means of the modifying atmosphere.”

Revised draw – Spherical 6 (all moments EST):

Geelong vs Brisbane – Thursday seven:40pm – SCG

Collingwood vs Hawthorn – Friday seven:50pm – Giants Stadium

Fremantle vs St Kilda – Saturday 12:35pm – Metricon Stadium

West Coastline vs Adelaide – Saturday three:05pm – Gabba

Melbourne vs Gold Coastline – Saturday six:05pm – Giants Stadium

Essendon vs North Melbourne – Saturday seven:40pm – Metricon Stadium

Port Adelaide vs GWS – Sunday one:05pm – Metricon Stadium

Richmond vs Sydney – Sunday three:35pm – Gabba

Carlton vs Western Bulldogs – Sunday six:45pm – Metricon Stadium

Spherical 7:

Geelong vs Collingwood – Thursday eight:10pm – Optus Stadium

Essendon vs Western Bulldogs – Friday seven:50pm – Metricon Stadium

Far more to occur.