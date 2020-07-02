76ers dancer says she was ‘bullied and racially targeted’ for years while team ignored problem

A previous 76ers dancer claimed she was subjected to verbal abuse, typically featuring race-associated taunts, for the duration of her tenure with the NBA franchise and shared videos apparently despatched to her by a fellow dancer to again up her assert.

Yahne Coleman, who is Black, wrote in a in depth Instagram submit that her issues pertaining to the perform natural environment close to the dance team were being ignored by higher administration.

“[Other dancers] would shift my points into the toilet stall for me to get prepared for video games,” Coleman wrote. “They would make fun of my pictures in a group chat, talking about my black features and send me videos threatening my safety.”

Thank you @treysongz , @hollywoodunlocked and you remarkable persons demonstrating me help. I was terrified to launch this simply because I was bullied and racially qualified by my 76ers NBA teammates and previous Teammates. I went to my mentor Dayna Haftez and the Sixers firm crying out for support so a lot of moments. I despatched the video clip higher than of me currently being racially profiled, bullied and threatened to my mentor Dayna Haftez, Debbie Alpalucci, Lara Selling price the 76ers Senior Vice President of Enterprise and HR trying to find support. Absolutely nothing was accomplished. They would shift my points into the toilet stall for me to get prepared for video games. They would make enjoyable of my images in a team chat, conversing about my black capabilities and send out me video clips threatening my security. I did not want them to operate me absent from a desire I often required to achieve so I tried using my toughest to keep on being robust via it all. I went via this for three years. When I auditioned for my 4th calendar year this team of women identified as me the evening in advance of on the cellphone indicating “your BLACK ass will not be coming back”. I nonetheless went to the tryouts and regrettably that was the conclusion of my 76ers dance team job. It did not quit there. They proceeded to harass me by contacting and leaving hateful racial video clips indicating they would appear to the slums of West Philly Ghetto and bodily hurt me. I’m not from the ghetto and by no means lived in the ghetto but simply because I’m black they determined to say this laughing and guffawing. They went close to inquiring about me, locating out in which I labored and identified as my work indicating points to get me fired. I would loathe for this team of females who are nonetheless performing and linked to the @sixers @philadelphiaflyers to damage an additional younger proficient black lady. Unfortunately, I enable this racial bullying incident from this team of females discourage me from my dancing job. The females who racially bullied me – Annie Weiss aka Annie Fuhrman her internet pages @ mommycanyou @ projectstillhuman, Nicole Vernile Present Captain @76ersent , Kerri McDonald Present Dance Mentor @76ersent , Danielle Dematteo @philadelphiaflyers Dance Mentor, Malinda Ruth , Erica Hammel , Val Dematteo , Julie Kaskiw, Lauren Schwer, Krystal Almora aka Krystal Gregorio @KrystalAlmora , Mentor Dayna Hafetz A submit shared by Yahné Coleman (@yahneofficial) on Jun 30, 2020 at four:01pm PDT

Musical artist Trey Songz shared Coleman’s submit to his possess Instagram webpage, aiding it obtain common focus. The 76ers now say they are investigating Coleman’s promises.

“We get this scenario extremely significantly,” wrote the 76ers in a statement to NBC Sports Philadelphia. “We intend to look into this make any difference right away and keep on being dedicated to fostering a tradition of inclusion and equality.”

Coleman labored as a dancer for the 76ers for 3 years. She claimed she was denied a position with the team getting into what would have been her fourth calendar year on the occupation.