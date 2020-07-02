76ers coach says no one has worked harder than Joel Embiid ahead of NBA’s return

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown claimed no one has worked harder than Joel Embiid as he hailed the All-Star ahead of the NBA’s return.

The 2019-20 NBA period is established to restart by means of a 22-group structure at the Disney Entire world complicated in Orlando, Fla., on July 30 immediately after the marketing campaign was halted because of to COVID-19 in March.

Embiid’s health has constantly been a matter of dialogue, and all eyes will be on the a few-time All-Star middle when the NBA returns adhering to the coronavirus pandemic.

Far more: Television timetable, critical dates for the NBA restart

Philadelphia’s very first video game again will be against the Indiana Pacers, who share equivalent 39-26 documents to be fifth and sixth respectively, on Aug. 1.

And Brown experienced higher praise for Embiid’s coaching and conditioning midweek.

“Let’s start with the respect and applause I give him for putting in time. There is nobody on our team that has put in more time than Joel Embiid,” Brown informed reporters on Wednesday.

“Forget what he has actually done in the gym for a minute, just go to the man hours and consecutive days and the amount of days he has put in over the past few months. I’m proud of him, I respect him. He needed to do it. We understand the impact he can have on our team.”

Embiid experienced been averaging 23.four details, 11.eight rebounds and three.one helps for every video game this period.

“We’ve got a three-week runway to deliver him to the regular season,” Brown claimed. “I am wanting for Joel to occur in in as great of condition as he is been in because I have coached him.

“I consider the a few months we have alongside one another is an inverted kind of luxurious we have not experienced. I am thrilled for Jo to get again into this and present what he has been performing the final number of months.”

Far more: Listing of NBA gamers opting out of return

The 76ers — 14 video games driving the Jap Convention and NBA-foremost Milwaukee Bucks (53-12) — are also established to be boosted by the return of fellow All-Star Ben Simmons.

Simmons has been sidelined because February because of to a again personal injury, but Brown included: “He is great to go. He is set in a great total of operate for me to be capable to confidently say that.

“As you research for silver linings with this pandemic and the way points have formed up, it would be really hard-pressed for me to discover one thing additional clear than this: It is enabled Ben to reclaim his wellness. He is great to go, and we search ahead to looking at him with what I am informed is properly 100 p.c wellness.”