WENN

The ‘Spider-Gentleman: Homecoming’ actress, the ‘Crazy Wealthy Asians’ star, and the ‘Harriet’ major girl are among the the 2020 invitees to be part of the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences.

–

Zendaya, Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, and Constance Wu are among the 819 artists who have been invited to be part of the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences.

Ryan Murphy, Matthew Cherry, John David Washington, Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, “Roma” star Yalitza Aparicio, Zazie Beetz, Bobby Cannavale, Ana de Armas, Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Tim McGraw, Natasha Lyonne, Eva Longoria, Niecy Nash, and Thomasin McKenzie are also among the the new invitees, 36 for every cent of which are men and women of color.

In accordance to The Hollywood Reporter, 45 for every cent of people invited are girls although 49 for every cent are primarily based outdoors of the U.S. – as the Academy carries on actioning its Academy Aperture 2025 pledge to more diversify the organisation next the #OscarsSoWhite scandal.

“The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travellers in the motion picture arts and sciences,” Academy President David Rubin stated in a assertion. “We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now.”