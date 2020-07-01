Your Wednesday Briefing

Europe reopens, but not for U.S., Russia or Brazil

The European Union will open up its borders to guests from 15 international locations as of currently. Individuals international locations do not include things like the U.S., Brazil or Russia, exactly where coronavirus caseloads continue on to balloon.

The checklist of authorized nations consists of Australia, Canada and New Zealand vacationers from China will also be authorized in, if China reciprocates. E.U. international locations are determined to restart tourism even though stopping new outbreaks.

The choice arrived as additional than 47,000 scenarios ended up noted in the U.S. on Tuesday. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s prime infectious disorder skilled, explained the amount of new bacterial infections could attain 100,000 a working day if the surges in several states ended up not contained.

What it suggests: E.U. officers attempted to look apolitical in their possibilities, but leaving the U.S. off the checklist was a substantial-profile rebuke of the Trump administration’s dealing with of the disaster.