Work begins to unearth Norway’s first Viking ship discovery in a century

Digging is underway as gurus try out to unearth the stays of the first Viking ship to be identified in Norway for about a century.

The ship, named Gjellestad, is buried just beneath the topsoil at the Jellhaugen burial website in the south-east of the region.

Archaeologists, who manufactured the discovery two a long time in the past, feel the stays are in a lousy affliction with only areas of the timber preserved.

But they say the discovery is nevertheless substantial since extremely couple of illustrations of these ships have at any time been identified.

“It has been more than a hundred years since the last we had a Viking ship excavation in Norway and there are few finds of a Viking ship so far,” stated Dr Knut Paasche, from the Norwegian Institute for Cultural Heritage Analysis, which is dependent in Oslo.

It will assist the gurus understand additional about the ships them selves, as very well as how men and women at the lived their life.

Burial mounds were being thoroughly applied in historical Scandinavia for dignitaries.

Some this kind of as the Unesco Entire world Heritage website in Jelling, Denmark, are resting areas for royalty and were being created with rocks that fashioned the condition of a ship.

But the Gjellestad website is made up of an precise timber ship.

“Our ideal guess is that it is all around metres [in length] and that is rather a big mound ship,” Paasche informed .

“It could [have had] 30 or 35 rowers but it is achievable to have all around 100 gentlemen on board a ship like that, so it is rather massive. Because we have not opened the grave mound but we just can’t be certain, but it could a warship.”

Though the stays are just under the floor, the excavation will consider 5 months.

It is a prolonged approach since the soil could consist of nails and other traces of the ship that are substantial, Paasche stated.

The excavated things will be introduced to the Museum of Cultural Background at the College of Oslo, he additional.