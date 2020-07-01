Wirecard headquarters raided in probe of accounting scandal

BERLIN – Investigators searched the headquarters of German payment devices company Wirecard and 4 other areas Wednesday as portion of their probe of an accounting scandal that led to the arrest of the firm’s longtime CEO and pressured the organization to file for individual bankruptcy security.

Twelve prosecutors ended up supported by 33 law enforcement officers as effectively as law enforcement IT specialists in Wednesday’s raids, Munich prosecutors stated. 5 areas ended up searched — 3 in Germany, like Wirecard’s headquarters in the Munich suburb of Aschheim, and two in neighboring Austria.

Markus Braun, an Austrian who experienced led Wirecard considering that 2002, was arrested final 7 days on suspicion of incorrect statements of knowledge and marketplace manipulation, and then produced on bail. He experienced resigned as CEO times previously, soon soon after Wirecard stated auditors could not come across accounts in the Philippines that ended up meant to consist of one.nine billion euros ($two.one billion).

His arrest arrived several hours soon after the business stated it experienced concluded that the income most likely did not exist. Traders wiped out considerably of Wirecard’s share worth in excess of the previous two months, and the business stated Thursday it was submitting for insolvency, a sort of individual bankruptcy security.

Prosecutors have stated they suspect Braun of inflating the company’s monetary situation working with sham cash flow, “possibly in collaboration with further perpetrators,” in purchase to “portray the business as economically more robust and much more appealing for buyers and consumers.”

Wirecard’s headquarters was presently searched on June five in an investigation of narrower allegations of marketplace manipulation, involving suspicions that administrators could have offered “misleading signals” for the firm’s share cost in statements in March and April, prosecutors stated.