Will Smith’s Slavery Movie Bought by Apple for $120M in Bidding War

WENN

The runaway slave film ‘Emancipation’ marks the most significant movie competition acquisition in heritage right after staying purchased by Apple bosses for additional than $120 million.

Apple Studios bosses have received the bidding war for Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua‘s new runaway slave movie “Emancipation“.

The $120 million (£96 million)-additionally offer, brokered throughout the Cannes Digital Industry, marks the most significant movie competition acquisition in heritage and lands Apple chiefs the earth legal rights above rivals at Warner Bros.

The offer shut on Tuesday evening (30Jun20), in accordance to , and the movie will now premiere in theatres and on Apple Tv set+.

It will be generated by Apple Studios, together with Smith, Fuqua and their associates at Westbrook Studios and Fuqua Movies.

The movie is encouraged by an 1863 image, titled “The Scourged Again“, which attributes the bare back again of a slave, scarred by deep whip marks shipped by a plantation manager.

Fuqua suggests, “The photograph was the first viral image of the brutality of slavery that the world saw, which is interesting, when you put it into perspective with today and social media and what the world is seeing, again. You can’t fix the past, but you can remind people of the past and I think we have to, in an accurate, real way.”

Manufacturing is scheduled to commence in early 2021.