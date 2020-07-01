Widow of slain underworld figure faces accused killers in court as murder trial begins in Greece

The businessman, 46, who experienced backlinks to organised criminal offense, was shot lifeless outside the house his household in the Athens seaside suburb of Glyfada on Oct 31, 2018.

Viktoria Karida has confronted her husband’s accused killers as his murder trial begins in Greece. (Provided)

Macris, a father-of-two, died at the scene.

Right away in court his widow, Viktoria Karida, a previous Playboy design and tv star, sat metres absent from the two Bulgarian brothers accused of carrying out the execution-type killing.

A single is accused of firing the lethal pictures, the other is accused of driving the getaway automobile.

Viktoria Karida, the widow of Sydney underworld figure John Macris, comes in court as his murder trial begins in Greece. (9 Information)

Their legal professionals instructed the brothers deny the prices and being aware of Mr Macris.

“From the very beginning they have denied the charges,” defence law firm Alexandros Lykourezos mentioned.

“They insist they are innocent. They insist. We hope and believe we can prove that.”

The coffin of John Macris is carried out of an Orthodox church soon after his funeral ceremony south of Athens. (AP/AAP)

The circumstance was adjourned and will resume upcoming 7 days.

“It was almost overnight, he appeared with all this money, we thought who was this guy?” Stefanos Karafotias instructed 9 Information in 2018.

Two Bulgarian brothers have been billed about the killing of John Macris. (Kathimerini)

Mr Karafotias, the head of Karakitsos Safety, claims at a when the complete marketplace was strike really hard by the money disaster, Macris’ money splashing stood out.

Macris was on his way to the opening of a new business office room for My Companies when he was killed.