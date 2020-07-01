Who’s the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 Frontrunner? The Queens Have Some Thoughts

The competitors on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 is genuinely heating up, which signifies it is time to start out considering about frontrunners.

E! Information has your exceptional initially appear at the commencing of this week’s episode, in which the remaining queens do just that. They even appear to be in settlement on the best a few or 4, and the queens on the base surely know it at this position.

Shea Coulee suggests she thinks Miz Cracker is at the best, with Jujubee in next and Shea herself in 3rd, but Alexis Mateo thinks Juju’s successful, whilst Juju thinks Blair St. Clair is up there way too.

Just one queen who understands she’s received to phase it up is India Ferrah, who gained the initially obstacle of the period but has been in the base just about every 7 days considering that.

“Headed into this week, I need to get crazy, get wild. I really need to just let loose,” India suggests. “I still got a ton of tricks up my sleeve, and my pants leg.”