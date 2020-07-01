What Would You Do? Returns With Timely Confederate Flag Scenario

What Would You Do? is again for a new period on ABC and its episode could not be much more well timed

In the Tuesday, July seven premiere, the ABC sequence contains a state of affairs with a male carrying a Confederate flag on his jacket. A Black purchaser sees the jacket and politely asks the male to eliminate the jacket, telling him he finds the image offensive. The white male refuses to eliminate the jacket, indicating he has the appropriate to use what he needs. What Would You Do? does the state of affairs two times, screening what other diners will do in Mississippi and in New York.